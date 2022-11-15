Content
Ottawa

1st significant snowfall of the season happening Wednesday

Wednesday's snow prompted Environment Canada to issue its first local winter weather travel advisories of the season.

2 to 4 centimetres of snow anticipated in the morning

Someone in a winter coat, boots and mittens crosses a street as it snows.
Someone crosses a snowy street in Ottawa Nov. 16, 2022, the first significant snowfall of autumn in the city. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Wednesday morning's snowy commute in eastern Ontario prompted Environment Canada to issue its first local winter weather travel advisory of the season.

"This is the first significant snowfall of the season," said Environment Canada's advisories covering Gatineau, Que., and all of eastern Ontario except for the Deep River area.

Advisories started lifting around 10:45 a.m., with Ottawa's ending about an hour later.

The snow started falling in Ottawa around midnight in Ottawa and Gatineau. It's expected to be heaviest before 9 a m. and end early in the afternoon. Wednesday's forecasted high for Ottawa is –1 C.

Some school buses have been cancelled in Frontenac, Hastings, Lenox and Addington and Renfrew counties.

Someone shovels a driveway while wearing a reflective vest.
Someone shovels a path to a building entrance in Ottawa Nov. 16, 2022. That day brought the first significant snowfall of the season. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Much of southern Ontario is being affected by the low-pressure system, which is making its way over the lower Great Lakes Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Snowfall warnings were in place further east in Quebec.

There's a chance of flurries for the rest of the week in Ottawa and temperatures a few degrees below the seasonal average.

