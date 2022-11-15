1st significant snowfall of the season coming Wednesday

Wednesday morning's commute in the National Capital Region could see about five centimetres of snow, which has prompted Environment Canada to issue its first winter weather travel advisory of the season.

Temperatures are expected to be below freezing when the snow falls, "creating hazardous driving conditions," a weather advisory issued Tuesday afternoon said.

"This is the first significant snowfall of the season."

So far, the snow is expected to start falling in earnest at about 5 a.m. in Ottawa and Gatineau. The low will reach about –3 C overnight, and Wednesday's forecast high is zero C.

Much of southern Ontario is being affected by the low-pressure system, which is making its way over the lower Great Lakes Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Nearby affected regions include: Prescott and Russell, Cornwall, Winchester, Morrisburg, Lanark County, Smiths Falls, Perth, Brockville, Prescott, Leeds and Grenville, Kemptville, Mallorytown, Kingston, Prince Edward County, South Frontenac and Tweed.

Snowfall warnings were in place further east in Quebec.