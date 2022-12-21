Environment Canada issues winter storm watch

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, Gatineau and parts of eastern Ontario that calls for a wintry mix with up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Thursday evening, which could become freezing rain before changing to rain on Friday, plus a flash freeze and wind gusts up to 90 km/h that could cause low visibility due to blowing snow.

The snow should start Thursday evening with the temperature slightly below freezing. Heavy snow is expected that could add up to between 10 and 15 centimetres by Friday morning.

There is a risk of freezing rain early Friday morning before the temperature rises above freezing, which will lead to rain on top of the snow.

The temperature will plummet Friday afternoon as many plan to travel for the holidays, which could cause a flash freeze, according to Environment Canada, making roads and surfaces dangerously slippery.

Those colder temperatures will pair with "strong to damaging winds" that could reach 70 to 90 km/h, according to the weather agency.

That wind could also lead to blowing snow causing low visibility and dangerous travel. The wind gusts are expected to continue into Saturday.

"Avoid travel if possible. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," Environment Canada says in its storm watch.

The weekend forecast calls for temperatures between –6 C and –8 C with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. There is no chance of a thaw in sight.