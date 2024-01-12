Ready for more? Another winter storm warning for Friday night

Fewer than 72 hours after the midweek snowstorm that hit the Ottawa-Gatineau area comes another late-week storm after sunset Friday.

Environment Canada has winter storm warnings for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville.

All forecast double-digit snowfall totals and strong winds. None mention the rain and ice that made up the back half of the earlier storm.

Most say the snow should end by morning, with exceptions detailed below.

The highest snowfall forecast is west of Ottawa.

A range of 15 to 30 centimetres of snow is the best analysis forecasters have for Renfrew County and the Bancroft area — the latter having some of the most precipitation in this week's first storm, according to Environment Canada summaries.

It's an outlier because its snow could stretch into Saturday afternoon.

Ottawa and surrounding communities in eastern Ontario could see 15 to 25 centimetres of blowing snow.

South of that, communities such as Tweed, Cornwall and the aforementioned Brockville could end up with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.

People in western Quebec (without Gatineau, which as often happens is lumped in with Ottawa) could be shovelling close to 25 centimetres of snow, the warning says. There too it could extend into the afternoon.

A winter weather travel advisory was added for those places west of Brockville around 7 a.m.: five to 10 centimetres of blowing snow late in the afternoon or early in the evening, followed by rain.

On Tuesday and Wednesday Ottawa's international airport recorded snow from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., two hours of freezing rain and then rain not long after midnight. All in, it measured about nine centimetres of snow and 12 millimetres of other precipitation.

The capital is having a drier and warmer winter than average, according to CBC's climate dashboard. The temperature doesn't help the yet-to-open Rideau Canal Skateway, experts say, nor does this week's snow.