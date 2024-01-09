Snowy, icy storm forecast this afternoon, overnight

Snow and ice are expected to fall on the Ottawa-Gatineau area Tuesday afternoon and night, with strong winds and rain also in the cards for some places.

Environment Canada has winter storm warnings in place for most of the region, except communities along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

English and French school buses are cancelled across eastern Ontario, except for English buses in Ottawa. No changes have been announced in western Quebec.

Generally, the further north you are, the more snow you're expected to get.

Weather warnings, in red, cover most of the Ottawa-Gatineau area as of about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Weather alerts are in grey. (Environment Canada)

Maniwaki's warning is for 25 to 40 centimetres of blowing snow starting late in the afternoon or early evening.

There's a chance of freezing rain early Wednesday.

The same snow amount is forecast west of Gatineau but freezing rain isn't mentioned.

North of Gatineau — almost up to Gracefield — forecasters say to watch out for 20 to 35 centimetres of blowing snow and ice pellets at first.

There may then be a short period of freezing rain before a change to rain.

The same outlook holds for communities east of Gatineau.

In the capital

There are the same expectations for Ottawa-Gatineau and surrounding communities east to Hawkesbury and southwest to Perth: late afternoon snow changing to freezing rain or ice pellets overnight.

When that change happens will affect the snowfall total, according to Environment Canada. The best analysis is 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.

Ottawa is forecast to rise from about –5 C at sunset to 0 C by morning and then keep going up to 4 C Wednesday.

That city has not introduced any parking restrictions yet to help clean up.

Other areas west of Ottawa such as Pembroke and Bancroft could get it worse than the capital. Their snow range is 15 ot 30 centimetres and they have that risk of wind like neighbours across the Ottawa River.

The Sharbot Lake and Tweed areas are under a snowfall warning. They have a tighter snow window of 15 to 20 centimetres, with a risk of freezing rain as part of a change to rain overnight.

Rainfall warning for Kingston, Belleville

In Kingston and west, there is now a rainfall warning about 20 to 35 millimetres of rain starting around sunset. It follows five to 10 centimetres of snow.

There are Environment Canada advisories for those communities close to the St. Lawrence for five to 15 centimetres of snow and a risk of freezing rain. It's also expected to change to rain here.

If you have to travel, check 511 in both Ontario and Quebec and toggle on the options to check road conditions.

According to CBC's Climate Dashboard, snowfall records are in play Tuesday for Cornwall, Gatineau, Kemptville, Sydenham and Val-des-Monts. Belleville could break a daily rain record.

It had been a drier end to autumn and start to winter than normal.