Schools across Ottawa-Gatineau region closed Friday due to storm

Some school boards in eastern Ontario and western Quebec are closing all schools, offices and child-care programs Friday due to a significant winter storm moving through the area.

Students and staff are asked to stay home and avoid travel.

The decisions were made as communities across the region prepare for a dangerous mix of heavy snow, rain, freezing rain, strong winds and flash freezes starting late Thursday and lasting into the holiday weekend.

Boards that have decided to close all schools, offices and programs in eastern Ontario are:

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Ottawa Catholic School Board.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est.

Boards that have decided to close all schools, offices and programs in western Quebec are: