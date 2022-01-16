Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Winter storm warnings issued for Ottawa, surrounding area

The national capital is expected to be blanketed with between 25 and 40 centimetres of snow, with some places potentially seeing half a metre's worth come down.

As much as 50 cm could fall, local vaccine clinics cancelled

A person scrapes their car of snow and ice following a December storm in Ottawa. Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings across the region, with heavy snow expected to begin falling Sunday evening. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A major winter storm is set to hit Ottawa and the surrounding area Sunday night, with as much as 50 centimetres of snow falling in certain spots, Environment Canada says.

Winter storm warnings have been issued across the region, from Algonquin Park east to the Quebec border and south to Prince Edward County. They also cover western Quebec.

The weather agency says people should expect blowing snow on Monday with winds potentially hitting 60 km/h.

People should consider postponing non-essential travel and take breaks while snow shovelling, Environment Canada said.

Vaccine clinics halted

Ottawa Public Health has decided to cancel Monday's community COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to the impending storm.

They are expected to resume Tuesday, the health unit said.

The City of Ottawa, meanwhile, has issued a parking ban that will run between 7 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday.  Vehicles parked on the street during a ban may be ticketed and towed.

Waste collection across the city will also be delayed by one day this week beginning on Monday due to the storm, according to an emailed waste-collection alert sent out by the city on Sunday afternoon. 

The snow is expected to taper off Monday evening, with sunshine in Ottawa's forecast for Tuesday.

 

