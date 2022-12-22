What you need to know for holiday storm hitting eastern Ontario, western Quebec

With eastern Ontario hit with winter weather warnings because of a concoction expected to begin Thursday night, here is a list of things you need to know including school closures, utility outages and updates from municipalities in the region.

Latest weather forecast

According to the latest update from Environment Canada, the storm will hit the region Thursday evening and bring significant precipitation, though its form depends on where you live.

By Friday morning, temperatures are expected to rise along with rain, before temperatures plummet creating the conditions for a potential flash freeze.

Strong winds are also expected, and range from 70km/h in the Ottawa area to as high as 120 km/h in other parts of the region.

Lake effect snow is forecast through the rest of the weekend, so it will likely be a white, but messy Christmas.

School closures

Boards that have decided to close all schools, offices and programs in eastern Ontario are:

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Ottawa Catholic School Board.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est.

Upper Canada District School Board.

Catholic District School Board of Ontario.

Boards that have decided to close all schools, offices and programs in western Quebec are:

Western Québec School Board.

Centre de services scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais.

Hydro outages

Hydro workers could be busy repairing powerlines in Ottawa during and after the coming winter storm, just like here after the May 2022 derecho. (Brian Morris/CBC)

Hydro utilities say preparations for the winter storm are aided by recent experience including last spring's derecho storm.

Joseph Muglia, director of system operations and grid automation at Hydro Ottawa, said standby crews have been arranged in 24-hour rotations to respond to any issues.

"We're hoping that we don't have long term outages, but it's always possible," said Muglia.

Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa said wind gusts exceeding 80 km/h can damage infrastructure.

"We know based on past experience that when you get into high winds, you tend to have outages," said Baccega Rosa.

Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said it is preparing to keep roads as clear as possible during the snowfall. In a statement, the ministry said it has more than 1,100 pieces of equipment ready to be deployed.

It also used anti-icing liquid proactively on roads in advance of winter storms.

Municipal updates, parking bans

Snowy Gatineau, Que., as seen here in November from a drone, will also be coated by snow, rain and potentially ice on Friday. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

The City of Ottawa has declared a rare significant weather event ahead and warns residents it could take longer than usual to clear roads, sidewalks and bike lanes.

A significant weather event is called when hazardous weather conditions are expected to hamper the prompt delivery of city services.

Residents are advised to exercise caution during the storm.

"Travel during this time should be avoided and we are advising everyone to complete their errands before the event is scheduled to begin," the city said in a statement.

"Anyone who is required to travel during this event is asked to plan ahead and to give themselves extra travel time."

On Thursday afternoon the cities of Pembroke and Cornwall also declared a significant weather event, warning residents winter maintenance services may take longer than usual.

A winter weather parking ban for Ottawa will last longer than most snow-related bans starting 10 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles parked on the street during that period may be ticketed and towed.

On-street parking permit holders are exempt, but the city encourages them to find off-street parking to avoid getting snowed in by plows.

During the ban, off-street parking will be available at City of Ottawa recreation facilities and libraries. Some OC Transpo park-and-ride lots are also available. For a complete list of parking lot locations, check Ottawa.ca or biblioottawalibrary.ca.

The City of Gatineau has also issued a winter parking ban starting midnight Friday, until the notice is lifted.

Planes and trains

Hi Ottawa, <br><br>We wanted to give you an update on the game plan for the major winter storm expected to start later today. Here is the latest information you should know: <br><br> 🧵 <a href="https://t.co/Zx5LdurtFv">https://t.co/Zx5LdurtFv</a> —@OC_Transpo

Some flights out of the Ottawa airport Thursday night and Friday morning have been cancelled, while others could be delayed, so make sure to check its website before heading out the door.

You can also check the departures for Via Rail in case the storm affects travel times.

OC Transpo says it is monitoring the weather and light rail trains will be running through the night to keep the tracks clear of snow, while crews are salting platforms and walkways.

Many flights are affected by weather elsewhere and the storm is headed our way. Check your flight status before coming to YOW.<br><br>Plusieurs vols sont affectés par la météo ailleurs et la tempête se dirige vers nous. Vérifiez l’état de votre vol avant de vous déplacer vers <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YOW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YOW</a>. <a href="https://t.co/elLT93qAtB">pic.twitter.com/elLT93qAtB</a> —@FlyYOW

Recreation closures

All branches of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed Friday because of the storm.

Museums and galleries that will be closed in Ottawa Friday are:

Canadian Museum of History.

Canadian War Museum.

Canadian Museum of Nature.

Canada Aviation and Space Museum.

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum.

Canada Science and Technology Museum.

National Gallery of Canada.

Ottawa Art Gallery.