Winter storm and extreme cold hitting Ottawa

Ottawa and some surrounding areas could see up to 25 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours, as Environment Canada has issued both a winter storm warning and an extreme cold warning.

Winter storm conditions are expected to start Saturday evening and carry over into Sunday, and an arctic air mass is expected to make it feel like minus 35 with the wind chill. Gusts are expected to hit up to 60 km/h.

Both an Extreme Cold Warning (w/c to -35) AND a Winter Storm Warning (snow and wind) are in effect. I have been covering weather for over 30 years and have never seen the two warnings together. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> —@BlacksWeather

Environment Canada is advising against all non-essential travel.

Ottawa Public Health has also issued a frostbite warning.

With a wind chill of minus 35 or colder, exposed skin can freeze in less than ten minutes, the local health agency warns.

Hypothermia is also a risk with extreme cold warning. OPH is recommending those going outside wear several layers with an outer layer that protects from wind and moisture.

With cold like this, it’s important to remember the members of our community who need our help<br><br>If you see someone in need of getting out of the cold call 3-1-1 <br>If it’s an emergency call 9-1-1 <br>If you need winter clothing or support services call <a href="https://twitter.com/211EasternON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@211EasternON</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> —@ottawahealth

More information can be found on the OPH website.

The areas where Environment Canada has issued a storm warning include: