Window washers rescued from Ottawa highrise after losing power

Two window washers had to be rescued Monday afternoon after getting stuck in the air for hours outside an Ottawa highrise.

At about 1 p.m., Ottawa Fire Services received a call that two workers had lost power on their swing stage and were stuck 10 storeys up at an apartment on Grant Carman Drive in Nepean.

Crews arrived within minutes and confirmed the workers had been there for between four and five hours, the fire department said in a Monday news release.

<a href="https://twitter.com/OttFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttFire</a> Rope Rescue techs have set up anchors on the roof & have tied off the workers. The aerial ladder is set up in position. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/rmba8TrZcD">pic.twitter.com/rmba8TrZcD</a> —@OttFire

They used an aerial ladder and ropes anchored on the roof to rescue them. Within 45 minutes, both workers made it safely down to the ground, OFS said.

Neither of the workers were injured, the fire department said.