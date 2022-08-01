Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Window washers rescued from Ottawa highrise after losing power

The two window washers were stuck for about five hours Monday outside a Nepean apartment before fire crews rescued them and got them safely to the ground.

Pair were stuck 10 storeys high for about 5 hours, says Ottawa Fire Services

An aerial ladder leans against an apartment building, as two people climb down.
Two window washers were stuck in the air for several hours Monday before they were rescued by fire crews. (Ottawa Fire Services/Twitter)

Two window washers had to be rescued Monday afternoon after getting stuck in the air for hours outside an Ottawa highrise.

At about 1 p.m., Ottawa Fire Services received a call that two workers had lost power on their swing stage and were stuck 10 storeys up at an apartment on Grant Carman Drive in Nepean.

Crews arrived within minutes and confirmed the workers had been there for between four and five hours, the fire department said in a Monday news release.

They used an aerial ladder and ropes anchored on the roof to rescue them. Within 45 minutes, both workers made it safely down to the ground, OFS said.

Neither of the workers were injured, the fire department said.

 

