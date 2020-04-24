Ottawa reverses ban on window visits at nursing homes
City banned the visits last month, saying residents and staff were being put at risk
Relatives will soon be able to check in on their loved ones at city-run long-term care facilities after the city decided to reinstate "window visits" at the homes.
Last month, the city banned the visits at its four long-term care homes, saying visitors were putting the safety of residents and staff at risk.
The ban caused an immediate outcry, including from Premier Doug Ford, who called it "ridiculous" to outlaw what was for many families their only means of interacting with loved ones while the homes are locked down.
Mayor Jim Watson said on April 30 he would work with city staff to find a way to bring back the visits.
Outbreaks at 2 city-run homes
On Wednesday, Watson announced that starting Thursday, visitors will be able to return to the grounds at long-term care homes that are not experiencing an outbreak.
Currently, two of the city's four long-term care homes have outbreaks of COVID-19 — Peter D. Clark and Garry J. Armstrong. Staff at those facilities will help residents connect with their families using video calls, phone calls, emails and personal letters, according to a city memo.
The two city-run long-term care homes not experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks are Carleton Lodge and Centre d'accueil Champlain. Anyone who wishes to have a window visit with a resident of those homes is asked to contact staff to schedule it in advance.
Visiting hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For residents who don't have ground floor rooms, the city says they can use windows in common areas to visit with loved ones.
