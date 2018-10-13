Window company considers legal action as rebate deadline looms

With less than three weeks to go until Ontario's GreenON program goes out the window, some customers in Ottawa are still waiting for their energy-efficient windows to be installed and at least one company is considering legal action.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford ditched the Green Ontario Fund in June, as part of his government's commitment to scrap the province's carbon pricing system.

Although the government has said it will honour rebates for work orders that were signed before the program was cancelled, contractors only have until the end of October to complete their work.

Pat Hunter, president of Comfort King Windows & Doors in Ottawa, said that's not going to happen for him or other companies across Ontario that he's spoken to.

"Every single one of them has said they're not going to finish," he said.

Approached to launch class action

Hunter, who has been in the window and door business in Ottawa for 43 years, said he's been approached by two law firms asking him to help launch a class-action lawsuit against the Ontario government.

"And I've honestly told them it depends on the government," said Hunter, who believes the whole situation could be rectified if the province extends the deadline until spring 2019.

Ralph King is one of at least 1,300 customers who ordered at Comfort King Windows & Doors through the GreenON program, and he's still waiting for his new windows to be installed.

Ralph King said he's worried he'll be out $5,000 if he doesn't get the rebate promised through the GreenON program when he ordered new windows in the spring. (Robyn Miller)

No recourse for customers

King said his order cost about $17,000, and he was hoping to get a rebate of $5,000.

"Once you've got the order in the chain you don't have the option of downgrading the window anymore," said King, who blames neither the manufacturer nor the installer.

"It's only the big guy at the top who abruptly terminated the program who is wreaking all the havoc," King said.

As much as $1 billion in Ontario's cap-and-trade fund is sitting unspent, but in a statement to CBC News, the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks said it will not be extending the deadline any further.

"The ministry is reviewing program wind-down proposals using fair and consistent criteria to determine if recipients are eligible for wind down reimbursement or for the recovery of unused funds," the statement said.