Ottawa music teacher wants wind instruments back in classrooms

A music teacher at Lisgar Collegiate Institute in Ottawa says it's time for wind instruments to return to classrooms.

The Ontario Ministry of Education allows wind and brass instruments to be played inside, but the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) continues to permit outdoor play only at the recommendation of Ottawa Public Health.

Extracurricular sports have returned to schools and teacher Lani Sommers said with the right COVID-19 precautions, the full scope of instruments could too.

"Band creates a sense of community and belonging for these students. They've lost a very valuable and creative outlet and an important source of wellness," Sommers said.

Schools can rely on HEPA filters in classrooms, increased distancing measures and mask-like bell covers to reduce the risk of transmission, but Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said it's not enough.

"Concern remains that air escapes through finger holes and around mouthpieces," it said in a statement Monday.

String instruments and percussion can be played indoors since the musicians can wear masks, but woodwind and brass instruments are too risky, according to OPH.

Ottawa's English Catholic school board has similar rules.

Cold weather will end students playing together

For now, music classes at Lisgar are happening outside, something Sommers admits is better than last year but still not ideal.

It's harder for students to hear each other outside and instruments don't tune as well in the cold, she said.

The cold is what's worrying eleventh grader Luke Farha, who has been playing the oboe for five years. He said it's already uncomfortably cold to play outside and it isn't getting better any time soon.

"There's definitely an issue of lack of motivation to practice and strive for better when I know I'm not going to be playing in a month's time," Farha said.

Luke Farha, a Grade 11 student at Lisgar Collegiate Institute in Ottawa, has been playing the oboe for five years. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

For Grade 11 percussionist Isla Rennison, being in a classroom means having access to a whole cabinet of instruments, while being outside means she's limited to what she can carry out.

"It's really demoralizing," she said.

"Music in my opinion is a little stale, as a percussionist I tend to play lots of instruments … but right now music is centred toward the academic side. It's not fun anymore."

Percussionist Isla Rennison says its not only wind instruments that are limited by having to play outside. The music room has a full cabinet of percussion instruments, but she can't bring them all outdoors with her. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Sommers said without the ability to play together, the music program has seen a large drop in enrolment.

"They've been incredibly resilient, but being resilient over time gets hard. They are absolutely ready to see some safe return to normal activities in school," Sommers said.

Vaccinations needed to make in-class play safe

Whether a safe return is possible depends on more than distancing measures, according to Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto. He also plays trombone.

"Wind instruments, of course, present what looks like a pretty ugly risk," Furness said. "They're exhaling much harder than if you're just sitting still."

He noted that some of the earliest COVID-19 superspreader events were choir rehearsals and other times people gathered to sing.

Furness said if everyone was vaccinated in the classroom and it was equipped with high-quality air filters that would be one thing, but schools aren't there yet.

"Without rapid testing, without vaccination status being known — putting a whole bunch of kids in a room blowing through instruments is not a good idea," he said.

"I'm not going to tell you that [COVID-19 is] going to spread for sure because we don't know. But I would be unwilling to put my child in that situation."

Keeping kids out of regular activities is also harmful, he said, which is why he advocates for vaccination and testing in schools so activities can resume.