NDP questions reason for cancelling eastern Ontario wind farm

Ontario's NDP is raising questions about the government's decision to cancel a wind farm project east of Ottawa.

The Official Opposition said Friday the Progressive Conservatives will incur millions of dollars in penalties for scrapping the Nation Rise Wind Farm near Cornwall, Ont., last month.

The government said at the time that the project, which was well into its construction, was harmful to the local bat population and had to be cancelled to protect the animals.

The NDP said bat experts are questioning that rationale and the company had taken steps to address the effects of the project.

Earlier this month, Nation Rise launched a legal challenge of the government decision, asking the Ontario divisional court to set it aside.

Premier Doug Ford's government has cancelled a number of green energy projects since it came to power in 2018, incurring at least $231 million in costs as a result.

Environment Minister Jeff Yurek's office said it cannot comment on the wind farm matter because of the pending court challenge.