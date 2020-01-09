Auditor to look at cost of cancelling Ontario wind farm
Province pulled plug on project near Cornwall, Ont., citing concerns about local bat population
Ontario's auditor general says she will examine the costs associated with a government decision to cancel a wind farm near Cornwall, Ont., over concerns about the local bat population.
Environment Minister Jeff Yurek revoked the Nation Rise Wind Farm project's approval late last year.
Nation Rise has launched a legal challenge of the government decision and is asking the Ontario divisional court to set it
aside.
The NDP says it's concerned the cancellation could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, given a recent revelation the province is spending $231 million to cancel more than 750 renewable energy contracts.
NDP energy critic Peter Tabuns wrote to the auditor general to request that she review the cancellation costs, which the
government has not disclosed.
Auditor general Bonnie Lysyk responded this week to say her annual audit of the province's financial statements will include examining those costs.
But for a full, special investigation, a request has to come from a cabinet minister, the legislative assembly or a legislative
committee.
