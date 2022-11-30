Winchester Hospital expanding volunteer program to support patients waiting in ER

After a successful pilot program, a hospital in eastern Ontario is looking for more retired health-care professionals to spend time supporting patients in emergency department waiting rooms.

Since January of this year, the Winchester District Memorial Hospital has been testing out a new volunteer program, spearheaded by Debra McLean, a retired registered nurse (RN) and co-chair of the hospital's Patient and Family Engagement Committee.

McLean said an increase in aggression toward emergency department staff, plus stressed patients, first sparked the idea.

"I thought if we had retired nurses, social workers, counsellors who went into the emergency department and spent time with the people in the waiting room, that would ease some of the pressure and the stress and distress," she said.

She brought the idea to the hospital's clinical manager, Shannon Horsburgh, and after a few initial meetings, the project came to life.

"What a perfect way to support our patients with the safety of having someone just be in the waiting room and be that active listener for them," Horsburgh said.

A form of relief for patients

McLean volunteers at the hospital a couple of days a week, stopping by the ER during peak periods, usually in the late afternoon and evening. She's joined by her two therapy dogs, Ceilidh and Annie.

"When I walk into the room, everyone turns and looks at these dogs and immediately you can feel the stress relieved in the room," she said.

Therapy dogs Annie, left, and Ceilidh, right, always join retired registered nurse Debra McLean when she volunteers at the Winchester hospital. (Submitted by Debra McLean)

McLean said she strikes up conversations with people who are waiting, telling them about her background as a retired RN, and asking them about their day and how long they've been waiting. People are more than happy to share.

"I am privy to so many different stories and I'm honoured actually, that they trust me to listen. And really, when people are in a very stressful situation, they really just need someone to listen."

McLean hopes the program can relieve the pressure people experience while waiting in the ER for hours, and improve the quality of patient care, something she has first-hand experience with.

In 2019, McLean was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy at the Winchester hospital. She said the excellent care inspired her to join the Patient Family Engagement Committee at the hospital, a group made up of the hospital's former patients and their family members.

Helpful for patients and nurses

Staff at the hospital already see improvements since the program began, and Horsburgh said she has received fewer frustrated calls from patients who felt forgotten.

Winchester hospital clinical manager Shannon Horsburgh, left, and volunteer Debra McLean with her therapy dogs. McLean has been the only volunteer in the hospital's emergency room pilot program since January. (Submitted by Debra McLean)

"It helps because they might feel that the wait is long, but if they know ... someone sees them or someone's listening to them, then they feel less forgotten."

Knowing that someone is advocating for patients is the "key" to the whole program, Horsburgh added.

At the same time, it takes a bit of pressure off the nurses who feel they have to be everywhere at once. Knowing that someone like McLean is circulating the waiting room and can intervene or speak on behalf of a patient helps "bridge the gap," Horsburgh said.

The hospital is ready to expand its program and find more volunteers who are retired health-care professionals, such as RNs or social workers.

McLean said she's confident there are many who would be eager to join.