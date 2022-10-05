Chief William Commanda Bridge opening delayed until spring 2023

Residents will have to wait at least another six months before being able to use the Chief William Commanda Bridge to walk or cycle across the Ottawa River.

The city previously said the multi-use pathway would be complete and operational this fall, but an October update on the project now says it's anticipated work won't wrap up until spring 2023.

The report points to "external factors" including labour shortages and supply chain issues, along with a labour strike and other "unforeseen conditions," as an explanation for the delay.

"Work continues to advance, and the project team is focused on completing as much of the south bridge as possible in 2022," the update adds.

Lauryn LeBlanc, a bike mechanic at Quick Cranks just a short bike ride from the bridge, called the news frustrating.

"I get that it's out of a lot of people's hands, but it sucks," said LeBlanc.

Construction has been challenging, says councillor

She described the delay as "par for the course for the city," adding staff and customers at the shop are looking forward to taking advantage of the crossing as soon as possible.

"We've definitely been looking forward to it, especially because it takes you so close to Gatineau Park, which we love," she said.

"It takes you right to the LRT station. It's going to be a really vital part of the public transportation system here."

Coun. Jeff Leiper said he understands the frustration and he hopes others can be understanding, too.

"Construction has been extremely challenging right across the city for the past couple of years," he said.

Those who have come to rely on Lemieux Island as an informal dog park will likely be among the most affected by the delay, according to the Kitchissippi Ward representative.

The site is currently being used as a staging area for bridge work and between that and the closure of nearby Laroche Park for remediation, residents of Hintonburg and Mechanicsville have lost a "big chunk" of green space, said Leiper.

He's asked city staff to look at carving out a bit of the island for animal exercise.

Masonry repairs are made on the Chief William Commanda Bridge's southwestern section during July 2022. (City of Ottawa)

Leiper also said pushing the opening date back means a connection between the winter trail and Gatineau Park won't be possible this year.

Council voted in July 2021 to rename the interprovincial crossing, formerly known as the Prince of Wales Bridge, and commit $14 million to fixing it.

A spokesperson for the city said Wednesday that no one was available for an interview about the project.

LeBlanc said she hopes the wait doesn't get any longer and pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the bridge by spring, but she doesn't feel overly optimistic.