Wildlife centre recruits engineering students to boost care for injured animals

An ongoing partnership with engineering students at Queen's University is helping a wildlife centre in Greater Napanee to better treat the injured animals in its care.

The Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre (SPWC) first partnered with Queen's in 2022, and has already been able to benefit from three different design projects including new software to construct customized splints.

The wildlife centre cares for over 6,000 wild animals every year, said its education coordinator Jess Pelow.

"We're really, really busy doing the medical care for our patients, but there are other things that we need in the centre that we don't necessarily have time, energy and resources that we can do ourselves," Pelow told Ontario Morning's Ramraajh Sharvendiran.

The students created 3D-printing software for customized splints that can be used to treat a variety of animals. (Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre)

Addressing gaps

SPWC staff noticed the veterinary splints they were using, which were designed for cats and dogs, took a long time to apply and didn't really fit the wild species they were caring for, such as squirrels.

That's where the students from Queen's came in. As part of a capstone design course, fourth- and fifth-year engineering students created a 3D printing solution for custom splint designs based on the injured animal's measurements.

This year, Pelow said the focus was on building a play structure for the several orphaned raccoon kits that are currently kept at the centre until they're old enough to be released.

"When they're in captivity, like many wild animals, they're bored and they can get stressed," she said.

The engineering students were tasked with building a structure where the raccoons could practise their climbing and foraging skills to help prepare them for release. The orphaned animals took to it right away.

"They loved it," Pelow said. Staff can even watch the animals thanks to a trail cam with night vision.

The students helped build this play structure for raccoon kits at the Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre. (Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre)

Improved care

Birds at the wildlife centre also benefited from the students' ideas. Some birds of prey can develop an infection called bumblefoot if they're on the same perch for long periods of time, Pelow said.

"We wanted the students to create perches that had different textures on it to prevent that bumblefoot," she said.

The students were able to create two perches for different sized raptors using rubber, rope and Astroturf — materials that can help ward off infection.

Pelow said with this partnership, the centre is truly improving the care it can provide.

Ontario Morning 7:29 Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre delivering cutting edge animal care A wildlife center in Napanee is becoming ground zero for animal care innovation. That's thanks to a partnership with engineering students from Queen's University. We heard from Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre about how things are changing.

That means the wild animals have better outcomes and are released faster, which she said is "our ultimate goal at the hospital, to get these patients in and out as fast as possible back to their home."

It also gives students a chance to get involved in the community and make a tangible difference, she added.