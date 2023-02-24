Quebec man fined for illegal haul of wild leek bulbs

Wild leek, or ails des bois in French and Allium tricoccum in Latin, is a vulnerable species in Quebec with harvesting limits. (Normand Dignard/Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts)

Quebec's environment ministry says a man from northwest of Montreal has been fined more than $1,600 for having about six times as many wild leek bulbs as allowed under vulnerable species laws.

In a news release, it said the Mille-Isles man had about 300 wild leek bulbs with him in Montebello, east of Gatineau, in May 2021.

He was found guilty of breaking section 16 of its threatened and vulnerable species law on Friday, it said.

Wild leeks, known as ails des bois in French, have been protected in Quebec since 1995, according to the province, which says development and over-harvesting has caused numbers to decline in its southern habitat.

People can only harvest 200 grams of it, or roughly 50 bulbs, per person per year, only for personal use and not from 39 protected areas.