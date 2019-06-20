First Nation grand chief on hunger strike over future of former U.S. embassy

The grand chief of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council began a hunger strike Monday at midnight, protesting a lack of significant consultation about the future of a building at 100 Wellington St. in downtown Ottawa.

Verna Polson's hunger strike is happening in a wigwam that was erected by the nation on June 19 in front of the former U.S. embassy opposite Parliament Hill. Polson has been living there since then.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in 2017 that the former embassy will become a national space dedicated to Inuit, Métis and First Nations communities. But the First Nation has said it was not consulted on key aspects of the new space.

The heritage building, which is on Algonquin Anishinabeg territory, sat vacant for nearly two decades after the U.S. embassy moved to its current location on Sussex Drive. Ever since, its future use has been the subject of public debate.

The wigwam was erected the evening of Wednesday, June 19, by members of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council outside the former U.S. embassy in Ottawa, which is slated to become a space for Indigenous people. (Lorian Bélanger/Radio-Canada)

Under former prime minister Jean Chrétien, the building was slated to become a portrait gallery, but that plan was shelved when Stephen Harper came to power.

Last month, Polson said she plans to live in the wigwam until she becomes a partner at 100 Wellington St.

"We're fighting for our rightful place," Polson said. "If we can't come to an agreement or solution for something as small as this, how is Canada going to address bigger Algonquin issues?"

She added that the First Nation was not consulted on the art and displays planned for the space until February and wasn't consulted on the governance of the building until April — and it's still not a full partner.

Norm Odjick, director general of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council, says they were not consulted on the future of the building, which stands on traditional Algonquin territory. 0:35

The prime minister met privately with Polson backstage after the Canada Day noon show.

Kitigan Zibi councilor Frankie Cote, who was delegated to be a representative at the negotiations, attended the meeting.

He said the meeting was not successful, and that Polson will continue her hunger strike.

Feds won't say whether Algonquin should become partners

The federal government is not saying whether the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation should be allowed to enter into full partnership with national Indigenous organizations in managing the space at 100 Wellington St.

A federal spokesperson told CBC News in June that it's up to those groups to decide what to do with the space.

A flag from the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation hangs outside of the new space for Indigenous Peoples at 100 Wellington St. in Ottawa. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

"As 100 Wellington is located on Algonquin traditional territory, the Government of Canada supports the participation of the Algonquin people, including the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council, in the Indigenous Peoples' Space initiative," a spokesperson for Crown-Indigenous Relations wrote.

"We respect the process of the working group, and the need for decisions to be taken amongst all members regarding the Indigenous Peoples' Space, including membership of the working group."