Why is the NCC letting these parkways go dark?

The National Capital Commission (NCC) is embarking on a major project to replace hundreds of street lights lining the Rideau Canal in central Ottawa, but not before letting the majority of them go dark — and in some places, letting them stay that way for years.

The NCC's Rideau Canal lighting rehabilitation project was originally due to begin this summer and take two years.

The project focuses on pathway and street lighting along Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive, from Heron Road near Hog's Back Park to the Mackenzie King Bridge near Confederation Park.

On Thursday, the NCC told CBC the project is now set to start Monday, with underground infrastructure work beginning in November and continuing until next spring when the installation of new light fixtures will get underway. The project is due to be completed by the winter of 2025.

According to the NCC, the lighting systems along the Rideau Canal "have deteriorated beyond their useful life cycle" and need to be replaced.

"Large sections of lighting are no longer functional and other sections are at imminent risk of failure, creating health and safety concerns for the public," the NCC said.

Outages 'a great source of frustration'

As many motorists have already discovered, however, certain stretches of those NCC-owned roadways have remained unlit or barely lit for two or even three years despite those safety concerns.

"It has been a great source of frustration for our residents locally, and of course our office has been getting the mail even though it's a pretty direct NCC issue," said Coun. Shawn Menard, whose ward includes long sections of both roadways.

"We have asked for temporary lighting in the meantime. That has not come to pass."

While the NCC says that "where possible" it has installed new lighting using existing conduit infrastructure, such areas are few and far between.

A car's headlights cut through the dark as it passes under an unlit street light on Queen Elizabeth Driveway. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

When CBC counted earlier this week, only 83 of the 229 street lights lining Queen Elizabeth Driveway from the Mackenzie King Bridge to Preston Street were lit. Long stretches of the sometimes winding road were in total darkness.

It's a similar story along Colonel By Drive, where entire sections remain unlit, as well as the Scenic Driveway through the Central Experimental Farm, which is not part of the NCC's current rehabilitation project.

Temporary lighting requested

The NCC did not directly explain why so many lights have been allowed to remain out for so long.

The federal Crown corporation said the project is being carried out in collaboration with the City of Ottawa.

In a statement issued late Friday and attributed to public works general manager Alain Gonthier, the city clarified that while it is responsible for maintaining lighting along the parkways and the NCC is responsible for pathway lighting, the NCC is managing the contract for the entire replacement project.

The project involves replacing light heads, arms and bases, as well as replacing and upgrading underground conduits and infrastructure, the NCC said. The new lighting will be energy-efficient in keeping with the NCC's larger capital illumination plan.

Because of its complexity, the total cost of the project "will be known once it's completed," the NCC said.

Only 83 of 229 street lights along Queen Elizabeth Driveway from the Mackenzie King Bridge to Preston Street were lit when CBC counted earlier this week. Here, vehicles and a cyclist pass Lansdowne Park. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

While Menard said the NCC has been a "good partner" throughout the planning process, he agreed it has taken a long time to get shovels in the ground.

"I'm just glad this project's finally getting started, and in the interim I would just love to put a bit more pressure on authorities to get in place some temporary lighting," he said.

Menard said he was unaware of any collisions or injuries that resulted from the lack of lighting along the NCC roadways.

The City of Ottawa maintains about 76,000 street lights on public property. A project to convert some 58,000 of those standard fixtures to LED lighting was completed last year.

Residents are asked to call 311 to report an outage on city property. According to the city, its standard response time ranges from within 24 hours for reports of multiple outages to a maximum of seven days for a single light.