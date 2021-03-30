Barrhaven residents wonder what's up with their fizzy tap water

People in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood say their tap water appears milky — and even fizzy — but city experts say the water is regularly tested and is perfectly fine to drink.

Julie Paquette, a Barrhaven resident, recently started to wonder why she wasn't able see through her glass of water from her kitchen faucet.

But it was a query from a Grade 6 student at the school she worked at that made her search for answers.

"He came up to me and said, 'Ma'am, what's going on with the water? It's super fizzy,'" she recalled.

Paquette didn't have an answer, but shared the mystery with her neighbours online, and soon the puzzle had a chorus of residents wondering what was in the water.

"Is it safe to drink?" asked Paquette.

"I keep a glass of water next [to] the bed, and when I was taking a sip in the middle of the night I could hear the bubbles," wrote one of her neighbours on a community Facebook group. "It sounded like I was drinking pop!"

Paquette and her neighbours are asking whether her tap water is safe to drink. (Stu Mills/CBC)

'Just dissolved air,' says water expert

"It's just dissolved air, hopefully some nitrogen and some oxygen," explained Ian Douglas, the City of Ottawa's water quality engineer.

Douglas agreed the water looked "disconcerting," but said during a typical spring, his department will take a few dozen similar calls from concerned or curious residents.

WATCH | Water engineer says cloudy tap water is safe to drink:

Why is my tap water cloudy? Tiny bubbles might be the culprit CBC News Ottawa 0:36 Ian Douglas, water quality engineer with the City of Ottawa, says cloudy tap water is often caused by miniscule bubbles of dissolved air and is still safe to drink. 0:36

The fact the city's tap water is drawn from the Ottawa River, the physical size of the city, and the extremes of weather all contribute to the cloudy water.

Douglas said tap water is propelled from the treatment centre in Britannia to homes around the city with the help of air pressure, about equal to what you will find inside a car tire.

And because Ottawa's drinking water comes from the Ottawa River, at this time of the year, it can be very close to the freezing mark — and dissolved gases, said Douglas, are more soluble at low temperatures.

At the Britannia Water Purification Plant, scientists constantly monitor the quality of Ottawa's tap water. (Stu Mills/CBC)

That means a glass of water filled from the tap can be super-saturated with air, which comes out of the faucet as a mix of tiny bubbles. The bubbles escape quickly and aren't the fizzy, carbonating bubbles like in sparkling water, said Douglas.

"We can't market that," he joked.

Cloudy tap water season typically ends by the time the Ottawa River warms up between 5 C and 10 C, usually mid- to late-May.

Douglas said giving the glass of water a stir will help release the air and the water should clear up in a few seconds.