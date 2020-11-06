Skip to Main Content
Ontario premier moves to outlaw Whole Foods poppy policy
Ontario premier Doug Ford say he'll make it illegal for businesses in the province to prohibit employees from wearing poppies after grocery store chain Whole Foods said it has no plans to reverse the policy, even as Remembrance Day approaches.

Politicians from across party lines unite in condemnation of grocery store chain

The Whole Foods location at Ottawa's Lansdowne Park, where an employee came to CBC with complaints about the grocery store chain's new dress code. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Doug Ford tweeted his displeasure on Friday after CBC published the story, adding later: "We will introduce legislation that prohibits any employer from banning their staff from wearing a poppy during Remembrance Week."

 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retweeted this message from Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

 

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said in a statement the decision is "stupid" and "shameful."

"To those of us who have proudly served our country, to those still serving, to the fallen who have paid the ultimate sacrifice — this is not a cause."

 

Ottawa's mayor also spoke out against the chain's poppy policy...

...as did NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who referred to another Whole Foods dress code policy that's currently the subject of a lawsuit in the United States.

 

The policy garnered near-unanimous condemnation on Twitter, both toward Whole Foods and its parent company Amazon.

 

Whole Foods did not explain its decision to CBC.

An employee of the sole Whole Foods location in Ottawa told CBC she was told by a supervisor that wearing the poppy would be seen as "supporting a cause." 

With files from The Associated Press

