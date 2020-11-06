Ontario premier moves to outlaw Whole Foods poppy policy

Ontario premier Doug Ford say he'll make it illegal for businesses in the province to prohibit employees from wearing poppies after grocery store chain Whole Foods said it has no plans to reverse the policy, even as Remembrance Day approaches.

Doug Ford tweeted his displeasure on Friday after CBC published the story, adding later: "We will introduce legislation that prohibits any employer from banning their staff from wearing a poppy during Remembrance Week."

It's disgusting and disgraceful that Whole Foods has banned poppies for their employees. We will always stand with our veterans. Whole Foods should apologize and immediately reverse this decision. Everyone should wear a poppy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retweeted this message from Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

This is absolutely unacceptable — the poppy is an important symbol of remembrance, and it's more important than ever that everyone support the Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Campaign this year.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said in a statement the decision is "stupid" and "shameful."

"To those of us who have proudly served our country, to those still serving, to the fallen who have paid the ultimate sacrifice — this is not a cause."

Quick video on Woke Foods.

Ottawa's mayor also spoke out against the chain's poppy policy...

One of the most ridiculous decisions made by a company in recent memory. Please reverse this idiotic decision and apologize to our veterans for your insensitivity

...as did NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who referred to another Whole Foods dress code policy that's currently the subject of a lawsuit in the United States.

It was wrong when they banned staff expressing support for Black Lives Matter and it's wrong to ban the Poppy. 

Canadians shouldn't lose the right to honour the sacrifices of veterans when they go to work.

The policy garnered near-unanimous condemnation on Twitter, both toward Whole Foods and its parent company Amazon.

This isn't a cause Whole Foods. We wear a poppy to show our appreciation for our veteran's sacrifices.

Whole Foods wearing a poppy is not supporting a cause it's to pay respect to all those men and women who died fighting for our freedom both in Canada, the USA and around the world. Please rethink this.

No more shopping at Whole Foods Market then. Plain and simple. —@DjCyngh

Hey Jeff Bezos in Canada we support our veterans by purchasing and wearing poppies. This is not a "cause".

Whole Foods did not explain its decision to CBC.

An employee of the sole Whole Foods location in Ottawa told CBC she was told by a supervisor that wearing the poppy would be seen as "supporting a cause."