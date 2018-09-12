2019 floods: The view from Whitewater Region

Upstream from Ottawa, the Township of Whitewater Region is already dealing with waters higher than it saw during 2017's devastating floods.

"Our area of the Ottawa river came up seven inches overnight, so we are above the 2017 flood mark right now," said the region's mayor, Michael Moore, on CBC's All In A Day Friday.

He said both Muskrat Lake and the Ottawa River in the community are flooding and in total about 600 homes are threatened.

"There are some underwater to the first floor and there are others that are sandbagged with four or five feet berms.

Moore declared a state of emergency in the community late Thursday. He said they have had conversations about calling in the military to help, but have not yet called for the assistance.

Support centre

The community has opened a relief centre at the LaPasse Parish Hall, which will be open on Saturday from 8 am. to 5 p.m. for coffee and tea and for residents to share information.

Getting sandbags

The municipality has sandbags available at 1798 Westmeath Rd. and are depositing sand at places where flooding is possible. Volunteer firefighters are helping to fill them and 48,000 have been filled so far.

The Township welcomes volunteer support for sand bag prep in Westmeath. They should report to 1798 Westmeath Rd. to be registered on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteering

