OPP seek kitty litter litterer in Upper Ottawa Valley

Someone has been dumping bags of cat feces along a rural road east of Pembroke, Ont., this week, and police want it to stop.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said in a news release they heard about the issue on Lapasse Road on Monday, but were told it had been an ongoing problem.

Littering on a highway carries a fine of $110 under Ontario's Highway Traffic Act, police said.

They add that pet waste should be disposed of in the owner's regular garbage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment at 613-735-0188 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The area is about 25 kilometres east of Pembroke.