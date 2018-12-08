New
Where to skate in Ottawa-Gatineau
Skaters in the Ottawa area don't have to wait for the Rideau Canal Skateway to open before lacing up this winter, instead they can take a spin on one of the region's other outdoor rinks.
4 outdoor rinks opening this weekend
The chilly weather has created prime conditions for a number of skating rinks and outdoor trails to open to the public this weekend.
Here's a list of where you can skate in the National Capital Region so far.
Lansdowne Park skating court
- Located at 450 Queen Elizabeth Drive.
- The rink will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Visitors are asked to bring their own skates as there are no rentals on site.
Rink of Dreams
- Located at 110 Laurier Avenue West.
- The rink will be open seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- Visitors can rent skates or sharpen their own on site.
Rideau Hall skating rink
- Located at 1 Sussex Drive.
- The rink will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The rink will also be open between Dec. 27 to Dec. 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Visitors are asked to bring their own skates.
Skating Through the Forest
- Located at 9 Montée Beausoleil, Lac des Loups.
- The trail is open seven days a week between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- A limited number of skate rentals is available and it is recommended visitors bring their own.