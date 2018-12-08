Where to skate in Ottawa-Gatineau

Skaters in the Ottawa area don't have to wait for the Rideau Canal Skateway to open before lacing up this winter, instead they can take a spin on one of the region's other outdoor rinks.

The chilly weather has created prime conditions for a number of skating rinks and outdoor trails to open to the public this weekend.

Here's a list of where you can skate in the National Capital Region so far.

Lansdowne Park skating court

Located at 450 Queen Elizabeth Drive.

The rink will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Visitors are asked to bring their own skates as there are no rentals on site.

Rink of Dreams

Located at 110 Laurier Avenue West.

The rink will be open seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Visitors can rent skates or sharpen their own on site.

Rideau Hall skating rink

Located at 1 Sussex Drive.

The rink will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The rink will also be open between Dec. 27 to Dec. 31 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors are asked to bring their own skates.

Skating Through the Forest