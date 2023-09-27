Where to get COVID-19 rapid tests in Ottawa

With coronavirus levels in the city's wastewater on the rise and Ottawa Public Health (OPH) warning of another bad respiratory virus season, COVID-19 rapid tests could soon be in high demand once again.

But at this point, where can you get them?

Free rapid COVID tests are available at more than 30 location across Ottawa through OPH, which said it's especially important for vulnerable people who are eligible for COVID antivirals to have tests on hand, and have a plan to get that medication if they test positive.

The map above shows locations where OPH says you can get your hands on a box of tests.

The agency also said organizations and pharmacies can order rapid test kits directly from the province to distribute to the public for free.

"Local health partners and community agencies are able to order provincial RAT kits through OPH, while provincial supplies last," an OPH spokesperson said in an email.

Rexall pharmacies across the province have free COVID-19 rapid tests available, according to an email from a spokesperson.

In an email, a spokesperson said all Shoppers Drug Mart locations in the province can order rapid tests for customers at no cost.

"We encourage our patrons to visit our website and reach out to their local pharmacy to determine test availability," the spokesperson wrote.