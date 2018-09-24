Here's what's open and closed Monday as tornado cleanup continues

Power has been restored to most people in Ottawa after tornadoes touched down Friday in the Ottawa-Gatineau area, though many schools are closed for the day and some traffic signals aren't yet working.

People, including federal government workers, are being asked to avoid non-essential travel and work from home if possible.

Here's where you can find food and supplies.

Shelter and showers

City of Gatineau

People affected by the storm in Gatineau are asked to check in at Centre communautaire Père-Arthur-Guertin at 16 rue Bériault, where a victim centre has been set up. There are beds, psychological support and free STO bus passes there.

City of Ottawa

Anyone in Dunrobin who's been displaced because of the storm can go to an emergency centre at West Carleton High School at 3088 Dunrobin Rd.

The Canterbury Community Shelter operation is moving to the Goulbourn Recreation Complex in Stittsville.

Residents can access power and services, such as showers, at all open city facilities, including libraries, community centres and recreation centres:

Earl Armstrong Arena, 2020 Ogilvie Road. Open until 10 p.m .

Goulbourn Recreation Complex, 1500 Shea Road. Open until 10 p.m.

Howard Darwin Centennial Arena, 1765 Merivale Road. Open until 10 p.m.

John G Mlacak Community Centre, 2500 Campeau Drive. Open until 10 p.m.

Larry Robinson Arena, 2785 8th Line Road. Open until 2 a.m.

Minto Recreation Complex, 3500 Cambrian Rd. Open until 10 p.m.

Jim Durrell Recreation Centre, 1265 Walkley Rd. Open until 9 p.m.

The Walter Baker Sports Centre at 100 Malvern Dr. has power, but no showers.

The city says these libraries are closed:

Nepean Centrepointe.

Carlingwood.

Emerald Plaza.

Richmond.

Ruth E. Dickinson.

Sunnyside.

A number of the city's recreation and culture centres are still closed.

City services

City of Gatineau

There are extra waste containers at five sites in Gatineau:

Deauville and Jumonville.

Georges-Bilodeau and Étienne-Brûlé​.

Georges-Bilodeau and Jumonville​.

Jumonville and Daniel-Johnson​.

Jumonville and Tassé.

People who live on boulevard Pink and rue Mont-Bleu can leave tree branches at the curb.

City of Ottawa

Garbage collection is unaffected on Monday.

Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder said there are extra waste bins at the Walter Baker and Minto Recreation complexes for people who need to get rid of waste before their usual pickup day.

The city asks that you not throw out damaged appliances today and not even touch hazardous waste such as propane tanks, paint, gas or oil.

OC Transpo is running, with some delays and detours because of lights not working and road closures. There will be extra buses on route 303 from Dunrobin and Carp going east to help residents.

If power is out at your Transitway station, emergency telephones may not work. OC Transpo is assigning more special constables to those stations. You can call them at 613-741-2478.

The city's service centres at 101 Centrepointe Dr. (Ben Franklin Place) and 100 Constellation Dr. (the Mary Pitt Centre) are closed. If you were scheduled to appear at the Mary Pitt Centre's provincial offences court, your appointment will be rescheduled.

Ottawa's Huron, Foster Farm and Borden Farm child care centres are closed Monday because they don't have power.

Ottawa Public Health has cancelled Parenting in Ottawa Drop-Ins and immunization appointments at 100 Constellation Dr., and closed its dental clinic at 1580 Merivale Rd.

Its sexual health clinic and supervised consumption services, including the mobile van, are open.

Other food, shelter support

The Donrobin post office is closed and Canada Post is working on a backup plan, says Coun. Eli el-Chantiry.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum and the Canadian Nature Museum are closed as usual on Monday.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum, the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum and the Canadian War Museum are closed.

The Canadian Museum of History and National Gallery of Canada are open.

Planet Fitness on 1821 Robertson Rd.

Dovercourt Recreation​ on 411 Dovercourt Ave​.

Goodlife Fitness clubs in Ottawa, not impacted by the outages, are open to the public for anyone who needs a hot shower or an outlet to charge their phones.

Meals on Wheels will not be able to serve all their recipients in Ottawa due to the tornado. They are asking family members to check up on the program's regular recipients.

Causeway Work Centre on O'Meara Street.

Ottawa Public Health said that even without power, food can stay frozen for 24 to 48 hours in most freezers. People should avoid opening their fridge or freezer to ensure the contents stay cold. Any perishable food in the freezer that thaws can still be used, as long as it's still cold.

Movati Athletic locations in Kanata, Orleans and Trainyards are handing out free day passes for people in need of showers.

Ottawa City Hall.

Dymon Storage is open to people who need to charge their phones and use the restrooms.

Where to find food, gas

The following were the suggestions received from city officials and citizens over the weekend about places to find food and power.

Downtown Ottawa:

CF Rideau Centre.

Nandos on 90 Elgin St.

Billings Bridge mall food court and Walmart, Bank and Riverside Drive.

McDonald's on 670 Bronson Ave.

Bronson Pizza on 370 Bronson Ave.

Metro and Loblaws stores on Rideau Street.

Sobeys on 193 Metcalfe St.

Massine's Your Independent Grocer, 296 Bank St.

Petro-Canada at 42 Montreal Rd.

Drummond's gas station on Bronson Avenue at Chamberlain Avenue.

The Food Shop on 375 Bank St.

Loblaws on 64 Isabella St.

South Ottawa:

Tim Horton's at 372 Hunt Club Rd.

South Keys Shopping Centre.​

Milano's Pizza at St. Laurent Boulevard and Walkley Rd.

Ultramar on 3467 Hawthorne Rd.

Broadway Bar & Grill at 1896 Prince of Wales Dr.

Dollarama, 2679 Alta Vista Dr.

Cedars & Co. Food Market at 1255 Bank St.

West Ottawa:

Bayshore Mall.

Ultramar on Eagleson Road at Stonehaven Drive.

Petro Canada at Bayshore Drive and Carling Avenue.

Esso at 401 Hazeldean Rd.

Shell at 720 March Road.

Loblaws at Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre.

la Cucina Ristorante on 5547 Hazeldean Rd.

The Brew Table at 360 Moodie Dr.

Turkish Community Centre on 335 Michael Cowpland Dr.​

Nepean:

Shoppers Drug Mart at Mitch Owens Road and River Road.

The Home Depot on 1900 Baseline Road.

Farmboy on 3033 Woodroffe Ave.

Costco on Merivale Rd.​

Centrale Bergham on 1943 Baseline Rd.

Walmart on 1375 Baseline Rd.

Loblaws 1980 Baseline Rd.

Tim Hortons on 1879 Robertson Rd.

East Ottawa:

Place d'Orleans shopping mall.

Gloucester Shopping Centre.

Costco on 1900 Cyrville Rd.

St. Laurent shopping centre.​

Gas stations that were out of fuel as of Sunday afternoon:

Petro-Canada at 501 Eagleson Rd.

Petro-Canada at Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue.

Esso on Campeau Drive at Terry Fox Drive (diesel only).

Shell at 20 Beechwood. Ave.

