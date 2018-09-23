Here's where to find food, shelter 2 days after tornadoes

Power outages are expected to last for a number of days after a tornado touched down Friday in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Here's where you can find food and supplies over the next few days. Send us any places we may have missed on the list. You can email us at cbcnewsottawa@cbc.ca.

Where to find food, gas

Downtown

Turkish Community Centre on 335 Michael Cowpland Dr.

CF Rideau Centre.

Nandos on 90 Elgin Street.

Billings Bridge mall food court and Walmart, Bank and Riverside Drive.

McDonald's on 670 Bronson Ave.

Bronson Pizza on 370 Bronson Ave.

Metro and Loblaws stores on Rideau Street.

Sobeys on 193 Metcalfe St.

Massine's Your Independent Grocer, 296 Bank St.

Petro-Canada on Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue.

Drummond's gas station on Bronson Avenue at Chamberlain Avenue.

The Food Shop on 375 Bank St.

Loblaws on 64 Isabella St.

South Ottawa

Tim Horton's at 372 Hunt Club Rd.

South Keys Shopping Centre.​

Milano's Pizza at St. Laurent Boulevard and Walkley Rd.

West Ottawa

Bayshore Mall.

Petro Canada at 500 Eagleson Rd.

Ultramar on Eagleson Road at Stonehaven Drive.

Petro Canada at Bayshore Drive and Carling Avenue.

Esso on Campeau Drive at Terry Fox Drive.

Shell at 720 March Road.

Loblaws at Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre.

la Cucina Ristorante on 5547 Hazeldean Rd.

Nepean

Shoppers Drug Mart at Mitch Owens Road and River Road.

The Home Depot on 1900 Baseline Road.

Farmboy on 3033 Woodroffe Ave.

Costco on Merivale Rd.

East Ottawa

Place d'Orleans shopping mall.

Gloucester Shopping Centre.

Costco on 1900 Cyrville Rd.

St. Laurent shopping centre.

Shelter and showers

City of Ottawa

Anyone in Dunrobin who's been displaced because of the storm can go to an emergency centre at West Carleton High School at 3088 Dunrobin Rd.

The Canterbury Community Shelter operation is moving to the Goulbourn Recreation Complex in Stittsville.

Residents can access power and services, such as showers, at all open city facilities, including libraries, community centres and recreation centres including:

Earl Armstrong Arena, 2020 Ogilvie Road. Open until 10 p.m .

Goulbourn Recreation Complex, 1500 Shea Road. Open until 10 p.m.

Howard Darwin Centennial Arena, 1765 Merivale Road. Open until 10 p.m.

John G Mlacak Community Centre, 2500 Campeau Drive. Open until 10 p.m.

Larry Robinson Arena, 2785 8th Line Road. Open until 2 a.m.

Other food, shelter support

The Canada Science and Technology Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum will offer free parking and admission Sunday.

Goodlife Fitness clubs in Ottawa, not impacted by the outages, are open to the public for anyone who needs a hot shower or an outlet to charge their phones.

Meals on Wheels will not be able to serve all their recipients in Ottawa due to the tornado. They are asking family members to check up on the program's regular recipients.

For those without power in Ottawa. We have lots of food. Pastries, cheeses, fruit & lasagnas, etc. <br>Our doors are open at Causeway, 22 O’Meara St. In Hintonburg. <br>Cc: <a href="https://twitter.com/JLeiper?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JLeiper</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ParkdaleFood?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParkdaleFood</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelHardenONDP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelHardenONDP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cmckenney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cmckenney</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CMcKennaOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMcKennaOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/DplOZVIGAB">pic.twitter.com/DplOZVIGAB</a> —@douglaspawson Causeway Work Centre on O'Meara Street.

Ottawa Public Health said that even without power, food can stay frozen for 24 to 48 hours in most freezers, according to Ottawa Public Health. People should avoid opening their fridge or freezer to ensure the contents stay cold. Any perishable food in the freezer that thaws can still be used, as long as it's still cold.

The Ottawa 67's are inviting city residents without power to their TD Place arena to watch a free game and get some food and drinks at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Movati Athletic locations in Kanata, Orleans and Trainyards are handing out free day passes for people in need of showers.

Ottawa City Hall.

Dymon Storage is open to people who need to charge their phones and use the restrooms.

Have we missed anything? Send us an email.