Where to find food, supplies, shelter in Ottawa post-tornado

Power outages are expected to last for a number of days after a tornado touched down Friday in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Here's where you can find food and supplies over the next few days.

Where to find food, gas

Downtown

Turkish Community Centre, 335 Michael Cowpland Dr.

Westboro Market, Byron Linear Park.

Billings Bridge mall food court and Walmart, Bank and Riverside Drive.

McDonald's on 670 Bronson Ave.

Bronson Pizza, 370 Bronson Ave.

Metro and Loblaws stores on Rideau Street.

Sobeys on 193 Metcalfe St.

Petro-Canada on Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue.

Drummond's gas station on Bronson Avenue at Chamberlain Avenue.

South Ottawa

Tim Horton's on 372 Hunt Club Rd.

South Keys Shopping Centre.​

Milano's Pizza at St. Laurent Boulevard and Walkley Rd.

West Ottawa

Bayshore Mall.

Petro Canada on 500 Eagleson Rd.

Ultramar on Eagleson Road and Stonehaven Drive.

Petro Canada at Bayshore Drive and Carling Avenue.

Esso on Campeau Drive and Terry Fox Drive.

Shell on 720 March Road.

Loblaws at Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre.

Nepean

Shoppers Drug Mart at Mitch Owens Road and River Road.

Shelter

City of Ottawa

Anyone in Dunrobin who's been displaced because of the storm can go to an emergency centre at West Carleton High School at 3088 Dunrobin Rd.

People in the Hunt Club/Riverside area can find shelter at an emergency centre at the Canterbury Recreation Centre at 2185 Arch St.

Other food, shelter support