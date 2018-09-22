Where to find food, supplies, shelter in Ottawa post-tornado
Power is expected to be out for days, city says
Power outages are expected to last for a number of days after a tornado touched down Friday in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.
Here's where you can find food and supplies over the next few days.
Where to find food, gas
Downtown
- Turkish Community Centre, 335 Michael Cowpland Dr.
- Westboro Market, Byron Linear Park.
- Billings Bridge mall food court and Walmart, Bank and Riverside Drive.
- McDonald's on 670 Bronson Ave.
- Bronson Pizza, 370 Bronson Ave.
- Metro and Loblaws stores on Rideau Street.
- Sobeys on 193 Metcalfe St.
- Petro-Canada on Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue.
- Drummond's gas station on Bronson Avenue at Chamberlain Avenue.
South Ottawa
- Tim Horton's on 372 Hunt Club Rd.
- South Keys Shopping Centre.
- Milano's Pizza at St. Laurent Boulevard and Walkley Rd.
West Ottawa
- Bayshore Mall.
- Petro Canada on 500 Eagleson Rd.
- Ultramar on Eagleson Road and Stonehaven Drive.
- Petro Canada at Bayshore Drive and Carling Avenue.
- Esso on Campeau Drive and Terry Fox Drive.
- Shell on 720 March Road.
- Loblaws at Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre.
Nepean
- Shoppers Drug Mart at Mitch Owens Road and River Road.
Shelter
City of Ottawa
- Anyone in Dunrobin who's been displaced because of the storm can go to an emergency centre at West Carleton High School at 3088 Dunrobin Rd.
- People in the Hunt Club/Riverside area can find shelter at an emergency centre at the Canterbury Recreation Centre at 2185 Arch St.
Other food, shelter support
- Turkish Community Centre in Kanata is offering food, support.
Time to help!<br>As the Turkish Community in Ottawa, we are ready to share our home and foods with the people who lost their house in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tornado?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tornado</a>. Also, our community centre in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kanata?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kanata</a> is ready to be used for them.<br>We are all with you.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawaweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawaweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawatornado?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawatornado</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/zxPtsevzjl">pic.twitter.com/zxPtsevzjl</a>—@kirkbasak
- Meals on Wheels will not be able to serve all their recipients in Ottawa due to the tornado. They are asking family members to check up on the program's regular recipients.
Please note that we have limited hot food deliveries today. Four of our five kitchens are able to prepare food. However, St. Patrick’s Home is not able to supply any meals due to a power outage so the routes in our south and south east areas are cancelled.—@MOWOttawa
- Causeway Work Centre on O'Meara Street.
For those without power in Ottawa. We have lots of food. Pastries, cheeses, fruit & lasagnas, etc. <br>Our doors are open at Causeway, 22 O’Meara St. In Hintonburg. <br>Cc: <a href="https://twitter.com/JLeiper?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JLeiper</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ParkdaleFood?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParkdaleFood</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelHardenONDP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelHardenONDP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cmckenney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cmckenney</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CMcKennaOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMcKennaOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/DplOZVIGAB">pic.twitter.com/DplOZVIGAB</a>—@douglaspawson
- Larkin House Community Centre on 76 Larkin Drive.
Nepean if you are out of power come for a hot meal and coffee at Larkin Housein Barrhaven. Busy crowd, lots of food and all of your neighbours.—@MacLeodLisa
- Ottawa Public Health said that even without power, food can stay frozen for 24 to 48 hours in most freezers, according to Ottawa Public Health. People should avoid opening their fridge or freezer to ensure the contents stay cold. Any perishable food in the freezer that thaws can still be used, as long as it's still cold.