Where to find a free Christmas meal this season

In need of a hot meal and some company this holiday season? Here are some organizations and restaurants serving up plates on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

Meals are offered free of charge to those who wish to stop by, celebrate with others or simply savour a festive dish.

Christmas Eve

Operation Big Turkey

Operation Big Turkey is spreading holiday cheer across the city by preparing to serve more than 1,600 people. This year, you can enjoy a turkey dinner or vegetarian alternative at one of four community centres or a downtown restaurant.

Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Carlington Recreation Centre, 1520 Caldwell Ave. from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave. from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jack Purcell Community Centre, 320 Jack Purcell Ln. from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Restaurant E18hteen, 18 York Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Meals will be served on the restaurant's upper level.

Workers complete meal preparation at Algonquin College for Operation Big Turkey's Christmas Eve spread. (Christian Milette/CBC)

Christmas Day

Heart and Crown

67 Clarence Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shepherds of Good Hope

233 Murray Street from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m for adults aged 18 years and over.

St. Peter and St. Paul Anglican Church

152 Metcalfe Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Meals will be served from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Carleton Tavern

223 Armstrong Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vegetarian meals are also available.

New Year's Day

The Table