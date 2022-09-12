What you need to know to advance vote in Ottawa's municipal election

There will be multiple opportunities to vote in the municipal election before election day on Oct. 24.

The first opportunities come later this month, according to a press release issued by the City of Ottawa on Monday afternoon.

Eligible voters can cast their vote from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27 at any number of set locations around the city, regardless of their address.

Voters are asked to bring their voter notification letter to make advance voting easier, but the letter is not required.

If you did not receive a letter, you can check if you are on the voting list here . If your name does not appear you can add yourself to the list on voting days.

Voters will be asked to present a piece of identification — it does not have to be a photo I.D. — showing your name and Ottawa address before receiving a ballot.

Those who cannot provide acceptable proof of identity and residence will be allowed to make a statutory declaration to get a ballot.

The nine places where you can vote during the special advance vote days are:

François Dupuis Recreation Centre, 2263 Portobello Blvd.

St-Laurent Complex, 525 Côté St.

City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W.

Greenboro Community Centre, 363 Lorry Greenberg Dr.

Minto Recreation Complex – Barrhaven, 3500 Cambrian Rd.

Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave.

Michele Heights Community Centre, 2955 Michèle Dr.

Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata, 4101 Innovation Dr.

CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, 1500 Shea Rd.

After Sept. 27 there are two additional advance voting days on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters taking advantage of these dates will need to present themselves at their assigned voting location.

If you did not receive a voter notification letter, you can find out where your voting place is here .

Voters in training

During the special advance vote days only, the city is running a voters in training program for children and teens under voting age.

Those under 18 will be able to cast their "voter in training" ballot at any of the nine locations.

This initiative is new for the 2022 election, the city said, and is designed to engage future voters in the city.