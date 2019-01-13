What you should know 2 days after fatal crash

Emergency services, as well as city and hospital staff, are working diligently this weekend to help create some stability and calm after Friday's fatal crash.

Three people were killed and nearly two dozen injured when an OC Transpo double-decker bus slammed into a bus shelter at Westboro station at the start of the afternoon rush hour.

Two days after the crash, here's what you need to know.

Road closures

The Transitway remains closed in both directions between Tunney's Pasture and Lincoln Fields stations Sunday, forcing buses to take detours around the closed stations.

Crews were working to repair the bus shelter at Westboro station Sunday morning, but police said they are unsure when the Transitway will reopen.

Scott Street has reopened between Winona Avenue and McRae Avenue.

Crews are working to repair the bus shelter at Westboro station after an OC Transpo bus crashed into it on Jan. 11, 2018. (Radio-Canada)

Injuries

While the Ottawa Hospital was reporting Friday night they had as many as nine people in critical condition, less than 24 hours later they said only one patient still required critical care.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital also handled a number of patients, but in the end, only one person was admitted — and that person was listed in serious but stable condition.

As of Monday, people will be able to sign a book of condolences for the crash victims at Ottawa City Hall. The book will be available until Sunday, Jan. 20.

Investigation

Collision investigators finished documenting the scene of Friday's fatal bus crash at Westboro transit station Saturday.

Investigators drove a similar double-decker bus down the same stretch of the Transitway yesterday hoping to understand what conditions were like at the time of the crash.

It could still be awhile before the public gets firm answers about what happened.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.