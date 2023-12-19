What's open and closed in Ottawa this New Year

People stay warm around the Centennial Flame during a light show on Parliament Hill on New Year's Eve in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Patrick Doyle/Canadian Press)

It's time to close the book on 2023 and ring in the new year.

New Year's Day falls on a Monday, and most stores and services will be closed.

Here's a look at what else to expect as Ottawa welcomes 2024.

City services

Client service centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr. and 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed on New Year's Day (Monday, Jan. 1).

The provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Dr. and the business licensing centre at 735 Industrial Ave. will also be closed on New Year's Day.

The Metcalfe, West Carleton and North Gower client service centres will be closed from Monday, Dec. 18, to Friday, Jan. 5.

The city's 311 contact centre will remain open for urgent matters only, returning to regular hours Jan. 2. Check ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

All municipal child-care centres will be closed on New Year's Day. Parents are advised to check the operating hours of their child-care centre during the holiday season.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed from Friday, Dec. 22 until Monday, Jan. 1. It will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on New Year's Day. On New Year's Eve, all branches normally open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will instead close at 3 p.m. (More information on OPL's hours of operation can be found here.)

Garbage and recycling

There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on New Year's Day. Scheduled pickup will take place the following day, and collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on New Year's Day.

Transit and parking

OC Transpo holiday service will run from Christmas Day until Friday, Jan. 5. Visit octranspo.com for more information.

for more information. OC Transpo's customer service line (613-560-5000) will be in service on New Year's Eve from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and New Year's Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo customer service centre will be closed on New Year's Day, but open on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other customer service centres remain closed until Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on New Year's Day. Regular scheduled trips that fall on those days are automatically cancelled, but customers may re-book using My Para Transpo or by calling 613-560-5000 up to seven days in advance.

The taxi coupon line will be closed on New Year's Day.

Free parking will be available at Ottawa City Hall (110 Laurier Ave. W.), the ByWard Market Garage (70 Clarence St.) and the Dalhousie Garage (141 Clarence St.) from 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 7 a.m. on New Year's Day. Exit gates will be left open during these hours only . If your vehicle's still in there once the gates come down on Jan. 1, you're responsible for the full cost.

. If your vehicle's still in there once the gates come down on Jan. 1, you're responsible for the full cost. All other municipal parking regulations apply.

Ottawa Public Health

Recreation

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules during the holiday season including public swimming, fitness and public skating facilities. Holiday drop-in schedules can be found here.

Some holiday-themed registered programs will be offered at community centres and arenas. They can be found here.

The city's four refrigerated outdoor rinks are open, weather permitting. Check the alert status here.

Community outdoor rinks and sledding hills will be open, weather permitting. Check the alert status here.

Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed on New Year's Day. Check shenkmanarts.ca for modified holiday hours.

The Box Office at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will remain closed from Dec. 24 until Jan. 14.

Archives Branch (James Bartleman Centre and the Rideau Archives) will remain closed from Tuesday, Dec. 19 until Monday, Jan 1.

Retail

Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d'Orléans and Tanger Outlets will be closed on New Year's Day.

All shopping centres close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Opening hours on Dec. 31 vary. Check mall websites for details.

Groceries

Most grocery stores in the city will be closed Jan. 1, but you can always check ahead by calling or checking the store's website.

Alcohol