What's open and closed in Ottawa Labour Day Monday

The last long weekend of summer is fast approaching and with the Labour Day holiday, many local services and businesses will have different hours.

Here's the holiday schedule across the city for Monday, Sept. 4.

Shopping and attractions

Grocery stores

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Loblaws on Rideau Street is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m..

The Metro Glebe grocery store at 754 Bank St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Most other grocery stores in the city will be closed on Monday.

The Beer Store and LCBO

Six Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 1984 Baseline Rd. 515 Somerset St. W. 548 Montreal Rd. 1860 Bank St. 3500 Fallowfield Rd. 2276 Tenth Line Rd.

All LCBO locations will be closed.

Pharmacies

A number of Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open. Check individual stores for holiday hours.

Malls

The Bayshore Shopping Centre, Place d'Orléans and the St. Laurent Shopping Centre are closed.

The Rideau Centre and Tanger Outlets are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individual store hours may vary.

Museums and galleries

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The history and war museums will be closed.

The agriculture, aviation and science museums will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Karsh-Masson Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery will be closed.

Movie theatres

All Cineplex theatre locations are open.

The ByTowne Cinema and Mayfair Theatre are both open.

Municipal services

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection.

Pickup will resume on Tuesday with collection delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day, with recycling and green bin collection delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Road waste facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recreation

Some pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness activities and aquafitness with modified schedules.

Beaches are no longer supervised by lifeguards.

Wading pools are closed for the season, but splash pads remain open.

Ottawa Public Health

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to11:30 p.m.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and the COVID-19 booking line will be closed.

Dental clinics will be closed.

The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.

Libraries

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed.

Municipal child care

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

Other services

City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed.

The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will be closed and will reopen on Tuesday.

The City's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters requiring immediate attention.

Getting around

Parking

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.

Transit Services

OC Transpo service will operate on a Sunday schedule. O-Train Line 1 service will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Line 2 bus service will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Shuttle Express service and Shopper Route 301 will not operate.

Special weekend service to summer destinations will operate with service to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Route 25, Petrie Island on Route 139 and the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Route 185.

Families or groups can travel all day with a day pass that costs $11.25. A family or group can include up to six people with a maximum of two who are ages 13 or older.

Para Transpo