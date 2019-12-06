Iranian newcomer cooks saffron and barberry dish for his 'Canadian mom'
Mohsen Zandimoghadam shares a Persian dish for the last in our series, What I Bring to the Table
Mohsen Zandimoghadam and Lisetta Chalupiak count to three before turning the rice cooker upside down and popping the crispy yellow rice and chicken dish onto a plate.
'Oh, is that ever beautiful,' raves Chalupiak, who's long had a fascination with Persian food. "What I love about it is the subtlety. The spices don't beat you up."
The kitchen is filled with the fragrance of saffron, the key ingredient in tahchin. Today, Zandimoghadam is teaching Chalupiak how to make her own version of the special dish from his home country.
"In Iran, dishes with saffron are used to honour guests," he explains.
Tahchin is a layered pie that's as tall as a cake, but it's made from rice, chicken and barberries. In addition to saffron, it's flavoured with rosewater and turmeric.
The crispy top layer is called tah dig, and is the hardest step of the recipe to perfect, Zandimoghadam says.
"It tastes crunchy and it tastes so good. Persian people, they love it."
Zandimoghadam first attempted tahchin after moving to Ottawa from Iran in 2015. He was feeling homesick and asked his mother to send him directions over Whatsapp so he could recreate the nostalgic dish.
Once dotted with honey-fried barberries, the tahchin is ready and the two dig in.
Chalupiak closes her eyes and savours the taste. The dish reminds her of a turmeric-based meal she grew up eating in South African called bobotie.
'My Canadian mother'
40 years ago Chalupiak was also new to Canada. She still remembers her first winter, and how difficult it was to be away from home. Since then, she's made a point of bringing newcomers from around the world to her large family gatherings.
Chalupiak met Zandimoghadam through a University of Ottawa program that pairs international students with locals.
"I like food, you can tell. I like to cook and I like to eat and I like to bring people together through food," she said.
She says that after sharing many holiday meals together, Zandimoghadam feels like family.
"I can say Lisetta is my Canadian mother. I call her my godmother," said Zandimoghadam. "I became friends with her children and even her dog, Aslan."
Zandimoghadam invited Chalupiak to his wedding. When Zandimoghadam's mother came to Canada, she spent time with Chalupiak, teaching how to make her version of tahchin.
Zandimoghadam and Chalupiak agree, their friendship really started over food.
"It feels so good when you teach your culture. People get interested in the food, and then they ask questions and get interested," Zandimoghadam says.
"I think you meet each other's humanity through food," Chalupiak adds.