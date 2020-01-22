A 'dish that cannot miss': Congolese newcomer serves up popular soup

Anuarite Manyoha drops the frozen package of pounded cassava leaves into the pot of boiling water. Next, she adds a bright green blend of onions, leeks, garlic and green peppers — the base of a dish called pondu soup.

"In Congo, pondu is our traditional dish, and cassava is one of our staple foods," Manyoha explained.

Anuarite Manyoha displays the frozen, pounded cassava leaves that are a key ingredient of pondu soup. At home in Congo, she would use fresh leaves. (Fangliang Xu)

"It can be eaten at home and even at parties. It's one dish that cannot miss. Everybody likes it!"

Manyoha, the eldest of 11 siblings, came to Canada with her family in 2014 as a refugee. She said her mom taught her to cook when she was young.

Manyoha's pondu soup is a vibrant green thanks to the blend of green peppers, onions and leeks she adds to the pounded cassava leaves. You can layer on a meat of your choice. (Fangliang Xu)

Baro Nafissatou Touré watches carefully. She came to Canada from Cameroon three years ago, and misses the flavours from Africa.

Manyoha and Touré, who both arrived in Canada during the coldest time of the year, said they had a hard time adjusting to both the temperature and the food here.

Onga pondu, adja pondu and maggi spice packets are used to flavour the typical Congolese soup. (Fangliang Xu)

"I had cheese shock. Macaroni and cheese, rice and cheese, burgers and cheese. Everything has cheese here!" Touré joked.

For Manyoha, the sweetness of many Canadian meals, cooked with honey or sweet sauces, was hard to stomach.

The two met at church two years ago and have since found time to cook together, sharing tastes from home.

When the pondu is nearly cooked, Manyoha gets out a new pot to make the accompanying fufu — a type of dumpling.

Manyoha, left, says you can use many kinds of flour to make fufu. Today, she's using semolina mixed with boiling water to form the dumplings. (Fangliang Xu) Manyoha, left, and Touré, right, stir the semolina and water mixture quickly as the fufu dumplings form. (Fangliang Xu) Manyoha demonstrates how to gently toss and roll the semolina flour mixture to form round fufu dumplings. (Fangliang Xu)

She measures boiling water and semolina flour, stirring quickly. Once the consistency is right, she takes a small portion of the gluey mixture and tosses it into a ball in a small plastic bowl, repeating until each dumpling is formed.

The two sit down to eat in the traditional way, using just their hands instead of spoons and forks.

"There's a saying that if you don't eat with your hands, you haven't eaten," Touré says, explaining it doesn't taste the same if you don't eat with your "natural forks."

For Manyoha, the flavours remind her of big family gatherings, with all her siblings gathered around one table, eating off one large dish.

Manyoha says fufu dumplings go perfectly with Congolese pondu soup. (Fangliang Xu)

"Even when we prepare it, it brings back so many memories." she said.

Touré agrees. "It brings home here."