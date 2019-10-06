Last-minute negotiations between the union representing support staff at schools across Ontario and the province have been taking place all weekend.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 education workers, announced on Oct. 2 that it intends to launch a full strike Monday if an agreement is not reached by midnight on Sunday.

Here's what Ottawa-area parents and students need to know about the looming work stoppage.

Are all Ottawa schools affected by the strike?

No. CUPE does not represent workers at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB), so a strike will not affect students who attend Ottawa's English-language public schools.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB), however, has said it will close all schools should a strike occur, except for St. Nicholas Adult High School. Transportation to English-language Catholic schools will be cancelled as a result.

Schools belonging to the two French school boards, the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) and Conseil des écoles publiques de I'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO), will remain open Monday.

That's because, according to statements from the two boards, the strike will not compromise student safety. However, the situation will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Outside of Ottawa, the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) will close their schools should a strike occur, while the Renfrew County District School Board and Renfrew County Catholic District School Board will keep their schools open.

CUPE has given notice that the 55,000 education workers it represents in Ontario will go on strike Monday if no contract deal is reached by midnight on Sunday. (@joetigani/Twitter)

What happens to classes if a strike occurs?

The union bargaining with the province does not represent teachers, so classes are expected to operate as usual at schools that will be staying open.

CUPE represents educational assistants, early childhood educators, office administrators, library technicians, learning technology technicians, full-time adult English-as-a-second-language instructors and a number of central OCSB employees.

How would a strike affect community groups that use schools?

Catholic school facilities, such as gyms, libraries, cafeterias and classrooms, will remain open to community groups who have a permit to use them.

The Renfrew County District School Board, however, said it will cancel all community-use permits.

A group of people that included union leaders and parents rallied outside the Toronto venue where Sunday's last-minute contract talks were taking place. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

What about child-care programs?

The OCSB, CECCE, CEPEO and the UCDSB will cancel extended day programs and all child-care programs for kindergarten and school-age children.

However, all toddler and preschool programs operated by the Ottawa Catholic Child Care Corporation will not be affected in case of a strike.

When will parents be notified?

School boards will notify parents through the media, email and their voicemail systems whether or not an agreement is reached.

The two sides have until midnight Sunday to reach an agreement.

Parents have been encouraged to find child care for their children Monday in case of a strike.