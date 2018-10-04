Skip to Main Content
Fire breaks out at The Whalesbone on Elgin

Ottawa fire crews rushed to a downtown restaurant Thursday night, after a fire broke out at The Whalesbone on Elgin Street.

No one hurt in small fire at downtown restaurant

The fire at The Whalesbone was quickly declared out. (David Richard/CBC)

Multiple 911 calls came in about the fire at the restaurant, which is on Elgin, just south of Lisgar Street, around 9:30 p.m. 

Ottawa fire said they quickly got the blaze under control and ventilated the smoke out of the building.

No one was injured in the fire. 

