Fire breaks out at The Whalesbone on Elgin
No one hurt in small fire at downtown restaurant
Ottawa fire crews rushed to a downtown restaurant Thursday night, after a fire broke out at The Whalesbone on Elgin Street.
Multiple 911 calls came in about the fire at the restaurant, which is on Elgin, just south of Lisgar Street, around 9:30 p.m.
Ottawa fire said they quickly got the blaze under control and ventilated the smoke out of the building.
No one was injured in the fire.
Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 231 Elgin Street. Fire is in the kitchen area of The Whalebone Restaurant. Everyone has safely evacuated. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/xzUwOFIduS">pic.twitter.com/xzUwOFIduS</a>—@OFSFirePhoto