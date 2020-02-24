Wet'suwet'en rally moving through downtown Ottawa

Protesters angered by Canada's handling of Indigenous land issues are moving through downtown Ottawa.

Several protests have taken place across Canada since the RCMP enforced a court injunction with raids on Wet'suwet'en territory in northern British Columbia on Feb. 6.

Police have kept up a presence there ever since.

The protests that followed included a Mohawk rail blockade near Belleville, Ont., which forced the cancellation of most passenger and freight rail traffic across Canada.

OPP started moving in on that blockade this morning.

Indigenous protest on Wellington Street near Parliament Hill <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/CmNgOjBdNA">pic.twitter.com/CmNgOjBdNA</a> —@LizT1

Ottawa police said to expect traffic disruptions near the Hill and ByWard Market, and asked drivers to avoid the area if possible until further notice.

OC Transpo and the STO have detoured buses away from Wellington Street and say rolling detours are expected.