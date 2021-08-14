Algonquin College student recognized as 'wetlands hero' for cleanup work

An Algonquin College student has been hailed as a "wetlands hero" for her work cleaning up waterways in the Ottawa area.

Traci Blacksmith, 22, is an environmental sciences student originally from the Cree community of Waswanipi, Que., who received the honour from conservation group Ducks Unlimited Canada last week.

The group's Wetland Hero program celebrates people 25 years of age or younger who are working to preserve wetlands across Canada.

"I'm just very happy to be recognized," she told CBC. "It's really special for me and my family as well."

Blacksmith spent the past year removing plastic waste and other garbage from wetlands along the Ottawa River and Mud Lake in the Britannia neighbourhood.

With her friend and fellow conservationist, Clare Stone, Blacksmith helped conduct a survey of microplastic waste in the Ottawa area, documenting her experience on Instagram to raise awareness of the problem.

"When we're doing our cleanups, we also collect data, and we send that data to organizations that will use that in their research," Stone said.

Blacksmith said growing up in northern Quebec, she has always been aware of a responsibility to protect the environment.

"I was always taught to respect the environment and to protect it. In a way, it's always been ingrained in me as a kid," she said.

But equally, she was conscious of plastic waste in a community where there are few alternatives.

"In the North, we don't really have a choice but to use plastics," she said.

In light of ever more dire climate predictions, Blacksmith has hope that polluters will change their ways.

For now, her goal is to get more people involved in taking action locally.

"We're hoping to do more cleanups, and … reach a lot more people as well," she said, "And hopefully inspire others to come in and do the work."