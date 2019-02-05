Waterworld: Flooded streets, sidewalks frustrate commuters

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all faced a tough commute Tuesday as a February thaw turned Ottawa's roads into rivers and street corners into lakes.

The warmth peaked at 5 C early Tuesday morning, melting snow and ice.

But it won't last long. The temperature is expected to drop to –9 C Tuesday afternoon, with the wind chill making it feel more like –16, meaning everything that's melted will freeze again.

City crews were out Tuesday clearing blocked storm drains and catch basins, and are asking residents to pitch in to help drain roads.

A car drives through a large puddle in Ottawa on Feb. 5, 2019. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

The first photo is along Scott street’s multi use path and the second is on Albert near Bronson this morning around 7:45. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/nPQaoifHEY">pic.twitter.com/nPQaoifHEY</a> —@OttSnowCyclist

<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> Being in the low lying part of the street we recognize the value of keeping catchbasins clear. But wish <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> could have more crews on the side streets for days like this. I’m draining the whole neighbourhood. <a href="https://twitter.com/AltaVistaWard18?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AltaVistaWard18</a> <a href="https://t.co/CuHgxQCTxU">pic.twitter.com/CuHgxQCTxU</a> —@Robert2Ready

Flooded street in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barrhaven?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barrhaven</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Longfields?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Longfields</a> after sudden change in temperature overnight from -5C yesterday to +6C today. <a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> Freezing tonight and ice rink tomorrow? <a href="https://t.co/jSnDmIwd18">pic.twitter.com/jSnDmIwd18</a> —@GabeFin

Flooded streets after days of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. All going to freeze this afternoon when temperature drops rapidly, -7 by 6pm! Going to make for some treacherous travel. Yikes! <a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/zMUnPCo61k">pic.twitter.com/zMUnPCo61k</a> —@DanPershick

My street looks the same! Happens every single thaw. The plows pass about a foot from the edge of the road, so inevitable the sewer grates are covered in large chunks of ice and snow. <a href="https://t.co/HSqEm980Wf">pic.twitter.com/HSqEm980Wf</a> —@mireilbrownhill

Trying to get to Tunneys Pasture stn early this am walkway was pure ice even where u had to wait for a bus <a href="https://t.co/5D8Hb0nEdy">pic.twitter.com/5D8Hb0nEdy</a> —@live_2_bike

