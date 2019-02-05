Skip to Main Content
Waterworld: Flooded streets, sidewalks frustrate commuters

Waterworld: Flooded streets, sidewalks frustrate commuters

Tuesday morning's unseasonably warm weather melted a lot of snow and ice in Ottawa, turning street corners into little lakes and causing headaches for commuters.

Warm morning made for a tough commute in slushy, slippery conditions

CBC News ·
Warm temperatures melted a lot of snow and ice in Ottawa on Tuesday morning, but it's set to freeze again when temperatures drop suddenly late Tuesday afternoon. 0:33

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists all faced a tough commute Tuesday as a February thaw turned Ottawa's roads into rivers and street corners into lakes.

The warmth peaked at 5 C early Tuesday morning, melting snow and ice.

But it won't last long. The temperature is expected to drop to –9 C Tuesday afternoon, with the wind chill making it feel more like –16, meaning everything that's melted will freeze again.

City crews were out Tuesday clearing blocked storm drains and catch basins, and are asking residents to pitch in to help drain roads.

A car drives through a large puddle in Ottawa on Feb. 5, 2019. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

If you have any pictures or video you want to share, be sure to tweet them to us @CBCOttawa or send us an email.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us