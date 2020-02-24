Voices from the Wet'suwet'en solidarity protest in downtown Ottawa

Hundreds of people participated in a solidarity rally for the Wets'uwet'en in downtown Ottawa on Monday.

Among the people marching were Indigenous people from communities in and near Ottawa who said they identified with the Wets'uwet'en's struggle to control what happens in their territory.

Cheyanne Ratt, Barriere Lake

"The Wets'uwet'en are fighting the same battles we're fighting. The federal government doesn't get it in their head: this is our territory.

We have our own traditional system of governance. It needs to be respected. We are equals. The quicker the federal government will acknowledge that, Mr. Trudeau himself, the quicker everybody can stop and talk."

Alexis Odjick, Kitigan Zibi

"To our federal government reconciliation is just a romanticized term. They don't truly understand what it means to us as Indigenous people. We're out here today to show that we're no longer going to be silenced.

If you're silent you're supporting the violence to Indigenous people.

We're fighting for the same things — to protect our water, to protect our women, our land, our animals. We've been here since time immemorial and we're going to continue to be here."

Paula Longboat, Six Nations of Grand River

"They [young people] find being able to stand up and clear the future for the next generation is more important than their education right now.

They said, mum, we're not going to have anything if we don't stand up and say something now."

Danielle Ruhigisha, University of Ottawa student

"They're not doing anything wrong. They're on their unceded territory and they're still being told they're not allowed to be there.

When people came here to this country to begin with and took things that weren't theirs — it's just a cycle that keeps going, whether it's here in Canada or in Africa or in different countries.

It's the taking without asking — a concept that's taught to children not to do, but people are still doing to this day."