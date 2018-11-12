1 dead in collision near Westport, Ont.

A 63-year-old woman was killed Friday in a collision near Westport, Ont.

OPP sent a media release Monday evening about the collision at the intersection of Salem Road and Ninth Concession Road, just outside the Village of Westport.

Westport is 120 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

Officers responded to the crash about 4 p.m. on Friday. A Chevrolet travelling northbound on the concession road entered the intersection and was hit by an eastbound GMC Truck on Salem Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Melanie Mitchell, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the truck were not seriously injured.

OPP say investigators are still attempting to determine the cause of the collision.