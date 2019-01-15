WestJet passengers happy with Mexican mix up mea culpa
Airline pays for flight back to Ottawa, expenses because of hotel issues
WestJet passengers who had been critical of the airline over flight and hotel issues in Mexico earlier this month say they're happy with the compensation they've been offered.
Flight WS 2841 from Cancun to Ottawa was cancelled Jan. 5 and more than 100 passengers were taken to a hotel that wasn't expecting them, forcing some to find another and pay for it themselves.
WestJet apologized and said their booking partner made a mistake.
The airline has refunded the cost of the flight back to Ottawa, paid them back for any expenses because of the issues and given them a $500 travel credit.
Passengers who had gathered at an Ottawa lawyer's office Sunday to discuss the possibility of a class-action lawsuit left happy with the offer and no longer interested in legal action.
"Initially your emotion wants you to be reimbursed fully, to re-experience the [entire] trip," said Luc Gervais.
"In reflection … the reimbursement of the flight from Cancun to Ottawa is definitely an admission something went wrong and WestJet wants to do good with its future clients."
Chris Spiteri, a passenger who's also a lawyer, said he'll fly with WestJet again.
"You're not going to penalize someone forever," he said.
"Sometimes unfortunate things happen … they've taken responsibility. I've never had [another] issue."
With files from Martin Robert