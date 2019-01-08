WestJet passengers fuming after being 'abandoned' in Mexico

Some WestJet passengers say they felt "abandoned" in downtown Cancun, Mexico, after their return flight was first delayed, then cancelled on the weekend.

David Cimpello, his wife and two teenagers were supposed to fly home to Ottawa on Saturday, but their flight was cancelled after sitting on the tarmac for more than four hours.

It's a situation that nobody should have been put in. - David Cimpello, WestJet passenger

The family soon found themselves, along with more than 100 other stranded passengers, on a dark side street after a shuttle dropped them at a hotel that wasn't expecting them.

"It's a situation that nobody should have been put in," said Cimpello from his home in Stittsville on Monday.

"I think it's shameful for WestJet that they allowed this to happen. I think it's shameful that the captain left, and left everybody there."

No food, little water

Cimpello said his family arrived at the Cancun airport at 11:45 a.m. Saturday to board Flight WS2841, but a mechanical issue kept the plane grounded for hours.

He said passengers were offered no food and little water while they waited on the tarmac, and were finally told around 4:30 p.m. that the plane wouldn't be flying out that day.

David Cimpello says he'll never fly Westjet again after his family's flight from Cancun was delayed several hours and then cancelled. He says the airline then sent them by bus to a hotel that wasn't expecting them. 0:36

Cimpello said things got more confusing as frustrated passengers tried to get answers about what would happen next.

Around 7:15 p.m., they were loaded onto shuttle buses to go to a hotel for the night. They were informed the transportation and accommodation would be covered by WestJet, Cimpello said.

But when they arrived at the City Express hotel in downtown Cancun, Cimpello said hotel staff were unaware the tourists were coming and asked for payment up front.

Passengers flooded parking lot

"It's downtown Cancun, so it's not the tourist area that we're in. And a lot of passengers didn't have cellphones, they didn't have money, they had small children with them," Cimpello said.

"It was just very confusing, and you realized at that point that you had been abandoned by WestJet. The buses left and it was sort of that moment where [we realized] we're on our own here."

Betty Clarke was also there with her family, including two young grandchildren. She said WestJet should be ashamed for treating passengers that way.

She said her 7-year-old grandson was so scared when the buses left that he began getting sick.

"He started to cry and he was throwing up on the sidewalk. It was just a horrendous experience and literally I felt like we were a herd of cattle," Clarke said.

Both the Cimpello and Clarke families were able to hail taxis to take them to another hotel. They managed to get a flight home the following day.

"Technical issues happen with airplanes, it's everything that happened afterwards that really took this to a different level," Cimpello said.

"I can tell you, I'll never step on a WestJet plane ever again. Like, there's no chance, in any situation. They've lost my business forever."

He said he and other passengers are considering legal action.

Statement from WestJet

In an emailed statement, WestJet told CBC that following the cancellation of the flight all passengers were offered accommodation and transportation along with meal vouchers.

"Unfortunately, due to an error by our booking partner, some hotel rooms were not available once guests arrived at the properties so some guests were forced to book accommodation elsewhere on their own," according to the statement.

The airline said it's in the process of contacting all passengers affected by this mistake to provide the appropriate reimbursement.

In December, Transport Minister Marc Garneau officially unveiled the first version of the long-awaited air passenger bill of rights.

The draft is now open for public review and comment, but will not be in force until summer at the earliest.