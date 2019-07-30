Westfest shutting down permanently

After 16 years, Westfest has announced it's shutting down for good.

Founder and producer Elaina Martin confirmed the news on Tuesday.

"We've had 16 glorious years. We are not sad about this," Martin said. "This was just a matter of time. We were just doing it as long as we could for the community."

Sponsorship changes in recent years meant Westfest was no longer financially sustainable, she said.

"We've seen this decline. A free festival obviously doesn't count on ticket sales, and since we can't do it without money, that's where we're at now," Martin said.

"That just comes back to the entire industry, and I think what every festival is feeling, which is that sponsorship isn't what it used to be."

Westfest does not receive funding from the provincial government and thus was not affected by recent cutbacks to the Celebrate Ontario grant program, Martin added.

Holly McNarland was one of the performers on a rainy night at Westfest on June 7, 2013. (Joanne Steventon/CBC)

Moved from Westboro to Mechanicsville

In 2015, the Westboro BIA voted to cancel a two-year contract as the festival's title sponsor — a contract that would have paid $125,000 each year to the festival.

At the time, the BIA's chairperson said they had "other initiatives" they wanted to pursue and that the title sponsorship was too expensive to maintain.

The free festival was held for more than a decade in Westboro, then moved to Laroche Park in Mechanicsville in 2016 after the Westboro BIA's funding decision. More recently, it was held in the park near Tom Brown Arena, with sponsorship from the Wellington West BIA.

The final edition of Westfest happened June 7-9, and featured Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Charlie Major, Aspects and more.

'Inclusive of everyone'

Martin said she's most proud that the festival offered a platform for emerging performers, including marginalized and racialized artists.

"To me it was about offering something for people without barriers and inclusive of everyone," said Martin.

"We were really offering something we felt was important for the community."

Asked about her favourite memory over the festival's 16 years, Martin singled out the 2008 performance by Buffy Sainte-Marie, which attracted a record crowd of 5,000 people.