Deep dive in temperatures hits western Quebec

Sharply falling temperatures Tuesday night could make roads in western Quebec dangerous.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday warning to expect icy roads Tuesday evening and cold temperatures on Wednesday.

The statement covered most of western Quebec, including nearby communities like Wakefield, Pontiac and Maniwaki, Que., but did not yet include Gatineau, Que., or any parts of eastern Ontario.

The agency warned that the cold front moving across the region will cause a big drop in temperatures, making roads hazardous and also generating wind chills that will make it feel like it is as cold as –30.

Anyone who is not dressed for the weather on Tuesday evening or Wednesday could suffer frostbite, Environment Canada warned.