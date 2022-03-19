Skip to Main Content
Man killed in snowmobile crash in western Quebec

Quebec police say a 37-year-old man died after a snowmobile crash Friday night near Val-des-Bois, an hour’s drive north of Gatineau. 

37-year-old man taken to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to injuries

The Sûreté du Québec say the 37-year-old flew off the trail while going around a curve on his snowmobile. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

A group of five snowmobilers were traveling on a snowmobile trail, when one person flew off while going around a curve.

Emergency services were called around 10:30 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Sûreté du Québec say an investigation is underway.

