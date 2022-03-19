Man killed in snowmobile crash in western Quebec

Quebec provincial police say a 37-year-old man died after a snowmobile crash Friday night near Val-des-Bois, roughly an hour's drive north of Gatineau.

A group of five snowmobilers were traveling on a snowmobile trail, when one person flew off while going around a curve.

Emergency services were called around 10:30 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Sûreté du Québec say an investigation is underway.