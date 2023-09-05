Final group of striking western Quebec bus drivers reach new tentative deal

About 100 western Quebec school bus drivers are expected to vote Tuesday on another agreement in principle with Autobus Campeau that could end their four-month-old strike, their union told Radio-Canada.

Drivers with Teamsters Canada working for three companies across three school service centres and the Western Québec School Board went on strike in early May, demanding better wages and working conditions.

Between June and July, each of the three companies reached tentative deals. Autobus Lasalle and Bigras Transport drivers stopped their strikes, but Autobus Campeau drivers voted against accepting their deal.

Details of the second deal reached Monday were not immediately available. Affected boards and centres haven't shared any messages publicly as of Tuesday morning.

Developments in the days before this agreement included scheduling a meeting with a provincial mediator and the start of the 2023-24 school year, with disruptions to routes served by Autobus Campeau.